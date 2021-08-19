Biden stopped many of the fixes Trump had initiated
To the Editor:
Hello all. Welcome to the United States of Illegals. Initially I was going to compare Trump to Biden, but there’s nothing there.
Trump built up our rundown military, created thousands of jobs for ALL people, gave us tax breaks, had other countries pay their fair share of debts in international organizations, and took a serious hit on COVID because Congress refused to let him shut down this country.
He also was wrongly impeached twice. The first time, the evidence was illegally and fraudulently created by the Clintons and the Democratic National Committee. How do they get away with this illegal activity? The second time he was accused of starting the Jan. 6 Capital riots. Maybe his speech could have been different, but weapons caches were in place days in advance of the demonstration.
It shouldn’t have gone down the way it did but people are upset with the lack of decent, fair government rule. If you participated in the January riot you’re being hunted like a fugitive and your civil rights forgotten. If you participated in BLM and Antifa riots where people were assaulted and some killed, robbed, and businesses burned, no one is being brought to justice.
Trump got COVID vaccines in record time. Biden walked into a good situation except the vaccines just need to be dispersed.
His hatred for Trump, however, was so great he ruined everything Trump had fixed.
He stopped our energy independence, causing high fuel costs, stopped the fix at the Mexican border, stopped pipeline construction putting thousands out of work, stopped wall construction while still having to pay the contractors, all this while letting more than a million known illegals into our country. On top of this, our recent spikes in COVID are primarily due to unvaccinated, infected illegals being moved throughout our country by the federal government.
We don’t hear much from Biden supporters lately. Wait until the bill comes due for all this spending, though.
JIM WEDMAN
Lyons