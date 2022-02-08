The ‘best’ president? Hardly
To the Editor:
Joe: I have canceled all oil exploration and drilling permits and stopped drilling projects on Federal lands. I stopped the XL pipeline from Canada. Thus, gas is now pushing 6 dollars a gallon in our cities. This, along with paying car manufactures 12,500 dollars per electric vehicle sold has made it possible for those able to afford $45,000 or more dollars, to buy and electric vehicle. Don’t worry about the brown-outs, we are working on the Green infrastructure to fix that, it should only take about 20 years or so.
Joe: I have opened the Southern border for those seeking jobs; this will lessen the troublesome problem of finding people to work those jobs that Americans don’t want to do. You can afford to hire and illegal for half the price to do the yard work and menial labor jobs, like trimming bushes and such around your house. Maybe hire a person to cook for you!
Joe: I have made NATO nations step up and take on more responsibility thanks to my great withdrawal from Afghanistan, we are less likely to have to help the European countries.
Joe: I have shown the European countries that they will have to compete against the United States for contracts for military and Naval hardware, like the submarines we are making for Australia, getting ahead of France’s supposed deal.
Joe: Yes, I was for defunding the police and have provided funding to be used to find other possible civil interventions to alleviate the rise in crime, just like the Soros-backed DAs are doing. I think it will get better with time!
Joe: I have thrown trillions of dollars into the market place by giving away trillions to people sitting on their couches collecting unemployment. Look at all the demand for products that are soon to be delivered.
Joe: I have done everything I could to “crush” the Covid pandemic, apparently, when I said that we needed more testing a year ago, someone failed to follow up on that, I will find out who and that will be fixed. I think someone said that the states should handle it anyway, I forget who.
OK! I guess he IS the best President in at least the LAST YEAR!
RODGER BACKUS
Phelps