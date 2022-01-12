Biden’s first year was one to forget
To the Editor:
As Joe Biden’s first year winds down, let’s look at what transpired in 2021:
The man who continually chastised former President Trump’s handling of the Covid virus recently said the federal government cannot solve the problem. In fact, more Americans have died in his first year as president with a vaccine and mandates than during the previous administration.
His withdrawal from Afghanistan was both a humanitarian and military disaster.
Inflation is at a 40-year high.
Gasoline prices have risen 60% and his answer is to ask OPEC to produce more oil. Weren’t we energy independent under Trump?
The southern border is a disaster. So much so that former President Trump’s stay in Mexico policy is being reinstituted.
Russian President Putin is dictating his policy terms to President Biden.
Biden has shown himself to be weak and a puppet to the liberal left.
The only thing he has accomplished, in my opinion, is that he has made Donald Trump’s policies look a lot better. Maybe he should have stayed in the basement.
JOE MARINO
Geneva