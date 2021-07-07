Biden’s policies could turn out to be a disaster
To the Editor:
Joe Biden has been president for a little more than five months. He has taken this country from the top of the mountain to somewhere in the middle.
During the 2020 campaign, then-President Trump correctly predicted that the economy would have a robust fourth quarter and first quarter of 2021.The GNP in the first quarter was 6%. He also correctly stated that unemployment would decline as businesses reopened. Unemployment fell to below 6% until Biden’s covid relief package was implemented.
Whereas Trump made us energy independent, Biden — by rescinding the leases of the Keystone Pipeline — not only cost thousands of Americans jobs but made us dependent once again on foreign energy. The price of a gallon of gas is hovering around $3. Thanks to the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, a vaccine was researched and developed, and distribution was begun to combat COVID-19.
Look at what Biden has done. By rescinding Trump’s stay in Mexico policy, he has created a crisis at our southern border. Facilities that were erected during the Obama years, called cages during the Trump years, are vastly overcrowded in the Biden years. More undocumented immigrants have crossed our border than at any time in the last 20 years.
Inflation is at a 10-year high and the consumer price index rose 5% last month. Biden’s job report has been significantly lower than his economic advisors predicted. He called the verdict in the Derek Chauvin case justice. Doesn’t he realize that three other officers have yet to stand trial? Do you think they can find an impartial jury? Recently, he called the new voting law in Georgia, Jim Crow on steroids. Maybe someone should inform him Jim Crow was a product of the Democratic party.
I am self-employed and my costs have risen 15 to 20% since Biden became president. I was informed recently that I will see another 6% increase soon. The media protected Obama for eight years and has erected a protective bubble around Joe Biden The questions they ask seem scripted, and only particular reporters are allowed to ask any questions. Questions such as “What flavor of ice cream are you having?” are an embarrassment. Donald Trump had an abrasive personality, but he was president for the American people and put them first. If Joe Biden’s policies are implemented this country is in for a financial and diplomatic disaster. Joe Biden is President. Don’t blame me, I voted for Trump.
JOE MARINO
Geneva