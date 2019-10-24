Birds smart to fly on past Seneca Meadows
To the Editor:
What a lovely story about eight bird detections by the Braddock Bay Bird Observatory tower atop the Seneca Meadows Landfill (Times, Oct. 15). The story goes on to say that Seneca Meadows Landfill provided a “unique elevation” for tracking the bird migration patterns.
In other words, we have the tallest peak in Western New York, and it is a pile of garbage. I am so proud. Environmentally, Seneca Meadows was required to create a wetlands (Seneca Meadows Wetland Preserve) to replace the wetlands it was destroying on the other side of Route 414. Thus, the partnerships between SMI and Montezuma Refuge, Ducks Unlimited, and other conservation projects.
But guess where they will put the trash if they are allowed to continue to dump past 2025? All it takes is a flip of the Zoning Board and Seneca Falls Town Council (aka Board).
Good thing the birds fly over. Or maybe they are the smart ones.
JEAN LASHBROOK GILROY
Seneca Falls