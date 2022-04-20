Crypto mining and climate change
To the Editor:
This goes out to all the supporters and industry leaders of cryptocurrency mining (bitcoin processing) using fossil fuels.
Our climate is changing at a very fast rate with the large increase of CO2. There is much research advising us to reduce and eliminate the amount of CO2 being placed in the atmosphere.
We have been adding CO2 to the atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution, which has benefited societies. We all have had a positive experience of the use of what the revolution has created since it began.
However, we are now at a TIPPING POINT. We must address not creating more CO2, which is causing intense climate degradation for the next generations to come. If we do not stop it now future generations will not be able to sustain our cultures/societies, and it will become too late to stop the CO2 damage.
I urge all of us, our leaders who are elected, those in the SCIENCE arena, those in INDUSTRY and STOCKHOLDERS also, to stop the CO2 generation and look at alternatives to fossil fuels to support our industries and society.
I have been an advocate of protecting the environment with “The Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes” and I urge us all to stop using fossil fuels.
I also would like to refer you all to “The Pivotal Generation,” a book by Henry Shue that addresses the CO2 challenge to society and offers ideas for meaningful change. Go to https://books.google.com/books/about/The_Pivotal_Generation.html?id=B1UwEAAAQBAJ.
PETER GAMBA
Founding member
Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes
Branchport