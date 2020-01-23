To the Editor:
I guess we expect too much.
BJ's said in the interest of its customers and shareholders it will be closing. Not because they are losing money but they aren't making enough. Sure, I'll just drive farther to support you abandoning us. Never again will I spend a dime in their stores.
And after all the dues we pay, without any notice to members, you open the store to everyone.
What loyalty?
Just like a lot of things today from sports to daily necessities, it's all about how much profit you can make. Capitalism is great if you're on the correct side. The rest of us just have to pay for it to happen.
CHUCK HEWLETT
Penn Yan