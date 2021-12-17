Blame for chaotic Covid response borne by all
To the Editor:
All of us, no matter race or economic status, wish our families to be safe and healthy. To have this wish, our communities must be healthy as well.
Right now, our Wayne County community is in a state of emergency from a health crisis brought on by a global pandemic. It will take strong leadership and cooperation to end this crisis. Our Wayne County Health Department has offered critical Covid-19 advice and vaccines throughout the pandemic. These recommendations have been complicated by misinformation circulating through the community, causing uncertainty and fear. Our health department needs the support of our elected community leaders to help citizens understand and follow their recommendations. This support has been weak at best. How many have received regular updated reports or a concerned call from a town official?
Similarly, our two state representatives have shied away from taking a role in leading us out of this crisis. It’s difficult to understand the near silence from these officials who have sought and accepted our trust.
But the blame for the chaotic response to this crisis must be shared by all.
This is a time for unity. We cannot succumb to the division that has poisoned our nation. This division has denied us the strength of united commitment and shared responsibility. It will take our health department, our elected officials, and the rest of us working together to end this crisis.
We can choose to be a healthy community.
MARY REHOR
Williamson