Boyer embodied old-fashioned values and selflessness of spirit
To the Editor:
When I learned of the passing of Lodi resident Alta Boyer at the age of 107, I was reminded of the sentiment, “It’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.”
Alta was fortunate to live both a long and rich life.
Last fall, Alta welcomed me into her home on the farm that’s been in her family for over a century. It was my honor to present her with a state Senate Proclamation celebrating her 107th birthday and life of service. Alta took great pride in her property and gardens.
To say that Alta led an extraordinary life is an understatement. She was highly educated, a graduate of William Smith College who went on to receive two master’s degrees. She was director of the libraries at Willard Psychiatric Center and served on library boards at the state, region, and local levels.
Alta served as president of the Lodi Historical Society and was one of their most active members. A prolific writer, she published two books and many articles.
During our visit, I asked Alta her secret to living a good life. She said: Spending time with family, working outdoors, and volunteering in the community.
Alta was relentlessly positive. She embodied good old-fashioned hard work, selflessness of spirit, and respect for history and family.
My prayers are with Alta’s beloved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. May they find peace in the incredible legacy Alta has gifted us.
PAM HELMING
Canandaigua
Helming represents the 54th District in the New York State Senate, and area that includes Seneca County.