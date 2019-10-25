To the Editor:
The 4 Squad — Rudy Giuliani, Barr, Pompeo, and the leader of all, Trump — it's time to send them back to where they come from or lock them up. Let's get this over with these lying useless people.
So let's drain the swamp and bring back real American leaders that have some backbone and stand up to corruption, and give respect back to our people and our allies to show we are Americans, with respect, civility, and compassion for all.
We are all American's and not just the 1% percent. Let's bring back the middle class.
JOSEPH NEVES
Phelps