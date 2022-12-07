Bringing back child tax credit for 2023 a must
To the Editor:
’Tis the season for shopping, shoveling and ... Schumer?
Absolutely! Congress has a chance before this legislative session ends to reinstate a poverty-crushing child benefit — 2021’s monumentally successful, fully refundable Expanded Child Tax Credit.
Senate Majority Leader Schumer can lead the effort.
The data assembled on the 2021 ECTC is astounding:
• Over 61 million children benefited.
• Child poverty was slashed almost 50%; the percentage of children living in near poverty was reduced by a third.
• Among Black and Hispanic children, who are over-represented in low-income households, child poverty rates plummeted more than 50% and 40%, respectively, as their families were able to benefit from full refundability.
• The Senate Joint Economic Committee reported that every dollar in credit outlay yielded $1.25 in local economic activity as families used their payments for basic necessities like food, housing and utilities.
• There is no evidence that the credit disincentivized work in families that benefited.
Here’s sobering news: Since the ECTC expired in December 2021, families with children realized a 25% increase in food insufficiency. Millions of children across the U.S. became vulnerable to poverty in 2022, including over 1 million children in New York state.
As a New York Advocate for NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, I urge Sen. Schumer, during these final days of this legislative session, to guide the Senate to reinstate a monthly, fully refundable Expanded Child Tax Credit!
Let’s make 2023 a Happy New Year for children in New York and across the nation!
ANNE KIEFER
Penn Yan