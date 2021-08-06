To the Editor:
"Defund the police" has become a popular phrase among leftist activists gaining momentum during a rash of Black Lives Matter protest and riots. All lives matter!
I believe, there is a broader agenda to the Defund the Police movement. The government wants to have control, and if they can federalize all the law enforcement, they will have more control and can dictate exactly how they want things done.
Murder rates since May 2021 have skyrocketed. The solution is not to politicize anything; this should not be about politics.
Police review boards? Another political scheme. What do these people know about law enforcement? We should show respect to all law enforcement people and let them do what they are trained for. There is always a rotten apple in every bushel, but we should not blame everyone, many of whom are upholding the law. We should be very happy that we have law enforcement people, those who put their lives on the line everyday protecting us. They are there for us every second of the day.
Also, thank you first responders.
DAVE ROGERS
Seneca Falls