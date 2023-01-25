Broyles made the world a better place
To the Editor:
There is a saying, “To the world, you might be one person; but to one person, you might just be the world.” That was the late Brad Broyles, state editor for the Geneva Daily Times, when I was hired as the Phelps correspondent.
He took this green and very scared reporter under his wing with much patience and kindness. He introduced me to veteran journalists at the office who also became friends and mentors. He gave me confidence and an appreciation for the power of words. He gave me the tools to craft success in future endeavors: honesty and integrity.
The only thing I disliked about Brad was his red grease pencil used to edit my typewritten copy. Those were the days before computers, word processors, email and cell phones. When deadlines were met and the presses rolled, there was a sense of camaraderie and pride in a job well done.
There was laughter too. Misspelled words that got by the proofreaders, and the obituary of a living professor crafted by college students, caught by Brad before publication. There were special assignments covering celebrities and political events. When Brad handed me a 35mm camera instead of my Polaroid, I knew I had arrived.
A favorite memory was a byline and a half-page photo spread devoted to the Phelps Sauerkraut Festival.
I missed Brad when I was on my own, but knew good advice was only a phone call away. He moved to another news bureau, and the Geneva Daily Times became the Finger Lakes Times. A lot has changed over time, and yet some things never change.
People like Brad leave the world a little better for having lived in it.
MARGARET LASH
Phelps