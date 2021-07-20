To the Editor:
It is chilling to the bones to know that another young life was lost due to bullying in the Waterloo school district.
It is also chilling to the bone to know that there are several other incidences in that town that have happened that could have been prevented.
But nobody will speak up for fear of the repercussions that it causes if you continue to live in that town. If you speak up, not only are you ostracized, it is like they totally go against anything else you try to accomplish.
It's not just in the school system. It is in the police departments, the judicial system, as well as Child Protective Services.
I lived in that town for over 20 years, and not only have I witnessed many injustices by these systems, I also received the backlash from these systems for speaking up and speaking out.
There are a few within these systems that try and do the right thing, but oh, they are overthrown by the others.
My fear by writing this letter is many things, including, but not limited to: I have grandparents' rights through this town, and by speaking out I may lose them because I tell the truth. I tell the truth when I say I have watched the school system do nothing about the bullying. I have watched protective services do nothing when broached with serious issues with children and the elderly. I have had police come to my home on bogus reports. And, every single time it is all been washed under the rug.
I stood up for myself as well as others, and for the most part not to be addressed and followed through with.
My question is why? Why do people of this town have to keep going through these horrible situations? Why has this not been addressed on a higher state and federal level?
Why? Because citizens of that town like myself are afraid of the repercussions.
I left over a year ago due to the fact that I was never going to be heard over the injustices, and no matter what I did it wasn't going to matter. Now that I am away from there, I am a very happy person and live somewhere where they do not tolerate the type of behaviors that I have witnessed
Sincerely, a former resident.
HOPE CRAMER
Spring City, Tenn.