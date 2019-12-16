Business cooperatives face challenges but offer rewards too
To the Editor:
I read with great interest Noah Smith’s syndicated column, “No reason workers can’t be corporate owners” (Finger Lakes Times, Dec. 2).
Having been a shareholder in several business cooperatives in my life. I have seen the rewards, challenges and difficulties that face collectively owned enterprises. After more than 40 years, I am still a member of the Greenstar Food Cooperative and served on the board for about three years. I continue to be a shareholder of Moosewood Restaurant, Inc. Smith points out that “cooperatives reduce inequality.” This is a key social and economic value among multiple bottom lines.
Cooperatives tend to be more rooted in places within which they exist. Capitalist enterprises have a fiduciary responsibility to maximize profits for shareholders. Communities and nations are secondary considerations.
Though having a lighter economic footprint in the United States, cooperatives vary widely across industries such as consumer, employee, and farmer cooperatives. Farmer cooperatives have a longer history in America, pre-dating the United States. Today, Amish and Mennonite communities operate their farms in a similar fashion.
In the latter part of the 20th century, worker owned and managed businesses, such as Moosewood Restaurant and Cabbagetown Café, among other enterprises in Ithaca, were popular cultural, social and economic experiments. Almost 47 years later, Moosewood continues to serve the vegetarian community. Cabbagetown changed ownership from a collective to an individual owner. The Café closed its doors about 10 years later. While many co-ops failed or changed the ownership structure, Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) arose to offer workers another option for equity in a business.
Smith’s column shed some light on how cooperatives might contribute “to a healthier, more equalitarian economy.”
TONY DEL PLATO
Interlaken