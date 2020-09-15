To the Editor:
Louis DeJoy, the current Postmaster General, is sabotaging our postal service in the 23rd Congressional District of NY. His independent and rogue actions are negatively impacting my constitutional right for a Post Office (Article 1, Section 8). He is not qualified for the position of Postmaster General, and he has conflicts of interest due to his current and past financial investments.
As a resident of the 23rd Congressional District, I am calling on our representative Tom Reed to take swift and immediate action in the following ways:
1) Investigate whether any of the actions by Louis DeJoy have negatively impacted postal service in the 23rd District and whether it is properly maintained to meet current and future demand and timely delivery.
2) Instruct all postal sites in the 23rd District, in an open letter, to maintain all letter sorting machines and post office boxes and to resist their removal by anyone (governmental or private), and to return to previous mail delivery route schedules without delay.
3) Send an open letter to DeJoy telling him that you are standing up for the people in the 23rd and will not allow him to "go rogue" and negatively impact mail service for your constituents.
4) Send a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to fire DeJoy immediately and replace him with a bipartisan-approved Postmaster General.
The U.S. postal service is a fundamental, non-partisan, democratic institution that your constituents rely on daily, especially during these difficult times. This is your big chance to show ALL of your constituents that you have our backs and deserve to be our representative in Congress.
ERIC JAMES
Ithaca