Equating the GOP to the Taliban is, quite simply, too extreme
To the Editor:
A response to Pete Mitchell’s “In America”:
Hi, Pete. I almost always read your columns and enjoy them. But the one on Oct. 17 amazed me! There was NO mention of the preborn child and fetal development. Science PROVES that life begins at conception. We (you, all people and I) all began this way ... all we needed was nutrition and time to grow BEFORE and after birth. This has NOTHING to do with religion! This is a humanitarian cause!
When in our recent society have we sacrificed one life for another, except in self-defense? Tubal pregnancies or if the mother’s life is TRULY in danger are exceptions ... this is the legal law of self-defense. There will ALWAYS be problems, but we as a society don’t sacrifice one life for another. Abortion is what some like because many have joined a society of quick answers/solutions to any problem.
There are SO many political ads fearing the loss of abortion to our society. NOT ONCE is the other individual mentioned. The preborn baby/fetus has a different DNA and is possibly a different sex or has a different blood type.
What type of nation are we becoming?
Also, to compare the Republican party to the Taliban is ridiculous! Do you know how many think the same of the Democrat party? How can we put people in boxes?
Wasn’t legalized abortion supposed to eliminate crime, “unwanted children,” poverty, etc.? Well, if you look at stats after 50 years, all these problems/percentages have increased. VIOLENCE BEGETS VIOLENCE (and abortion is violence either if the fetus is sucked out of the womb or the woman’s cervix has been forced open. With further development of the preborn child/fetus, this violence increases to both the mother and baby). HATRED BEGETS HATRED (google how many pregnancy care centers have been damaged since Roe v. Wade was sent to the states; these agencies don’t get a penny of any government money. Where is the CHOICE?).
Have you ever taken the time to visit the Family Hope Center in Geneva to see what they do? They help women in pregnancy situations, give free ultrasounds and pregnancy tests, talk about fetal development and alternatives to abortion. There are 3,000 of these in the USA. I know they would like to educate you on what they do, existing with private donations and volunteers.
I have visited six countries on six continents (three Communist) and know that the USA is the best, SO FAR. We have so many freedoms. People need to travel, listen to both sides, volunteer more if they are able, accept each other as human and different, etc.
I am quite sure there will always be extremes in every thought and cause ... but to call Republicans the Taliban is a real extreme!
KATHY PETERS
Waterloo