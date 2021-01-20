To the Editor:
After the insurrection attempt by an armed mob of Trump supporters, the Republican calls for “unity” were both disturbing and dangerous.
Members of far-right paramilitary groups like the Proud Boys have actively planned additional attacks on the U.S. Capitol in addition to all 50 statehouses across the country. This is not hypothetical or conjecture: It comes from an internal bulletin at the FBI that was released to the press.
But Republican politicians want “unity.”
If they really wanted unity, they would go further than issuing boilerplate statements about violence being unacceptable. They would tell their followers, very specifically and under no uncertain terms, to put down their weapons and accept that Joe Biden won the presidential election.
Instead, these politicians are saying that we should let bygones be bygones. They are saying that holding people accountable for the failed insurrection would divide the nation, as if the mob was not garbed in pro-Trump merchandise that called the event a “civil war.”
These Republican politicians do not want unity. They want immunity.
They want America to forgive and forget the insurrectionists who tried and failed to overturn the will of the people, even as they conspire to do it again, and do it better.
SEAN MYERS
Palmyra