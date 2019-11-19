Campaigning in Romulus opened her eyes
To the Editor:
I do not regret deciding to run for a seat on the Romulus Town Board. This is a heavy Republican town ... and my chances were slim to start as a Democrat.
But campaigning, walking up to all kinds of doors, I realized in my heart and soul how much this town needs help and wants it and longs for it.
Yes, the vote didn’t get me there, but now we will see how those in those seats use their time in them. Will they truly work for the people here? Will things change?
Will beautification projects be put into place or will they continue to decline as they have? Will they work to help the seniors, provide housing for the aged so they do not have to leave our area, nursing and hospice care homes ... help the children, the drug impact in this area, the rent-to-own unkept homes, reducing everyone’s property values — how is this allowed? — the environment, saving our lakes, and will they do more than show up once a month and try to help to bring small business into our town. And will they encourage community cleanup days, helping our neighbors, and will they reach out to those that apparently need it, will property and fire codes be read and used and demanded ... will the safety of all be demanded ... and how about the highways? And will they fight to be heard in the north end of our county?
And if not ... demand that they do!
Seneca County is divided and until it becomes one — and the south end is given the same opportunities as the north — the decline will continue.
No we do not want any more trash driven into our area ... no we do not want an incinerator for more trash. We want the beauty and the vineyards, and our farmlands, and rolling hills, to share it with the those that visit, to be seen and not have the smell that fills the air space by the landfills.
I wish those that won a successful time in their seats. And I will continue my activism in this town ... let my voice be heard, my written words be read, and my actions and ideas be seeds that will be sown and grown.
My very best to you all.
MARTY DeCONINCK WOOLEDGE
Romulus