To the Editor:
As I watched with tears streaming through my soul the terrorist assault on our federal government by fear-mongering white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and pro-Trump racists, I cannot forget the direct relationship with my own family.
I can no longer ignore the racism that surrounds me. As I was talking with pride about my Haitian goddaughter’s success and her father to my college-educated business partner, he responded, “But do they work?” My anger was overwhelming, as I told him to end his bigoted sanctimonious BS when he hurled multiple "f bombs" at me.
I can no longer stand by as my South Asian-American daughter-in-law is accused of being my granddaughter’s babysitter, or my other daughter-in-law’s children not her own. I can no longer stand by as antisemitism is subtly hurled at me.
I am told that race does not exist. But racism is festering in our private bodies, in our public lives, in our government bodies like an ingrown toenail festers and causes a limp on our character. Racism is an infection which has no obvious or easy cure; it invades our actions and speech. It is exemplified by the thousands who invaded our sacred government, by the 70 million Americans who look away from the racist example of our recent President. Police shootings are just a part of that festering toenail, smelling and paining our society’s ability to move forward; we limp along.
Healing requires the scalpel of recognition. No, I can no longer remain silent.
JOHN L. GHERTNER, MD
Sodus