To the Editor:
Dear Rep. Tenney:
Welcome to the Finger Lakes! You’ve joined a long line of representatives (Boehlert, Katko, Reed, et. al.) famous for hard work, good humor and HONESTY. In terms of the last of these, allow me to critique your recent Finger Lakes Times column (“Promises Made, Promises Kept”).
You started off great (who doesn’t hate the IRS?) but veered off course quickly. First, your “Promises Kept” headline was disingenuous. This bill won’t pass a Democratic Senate and President anytime soon. Why imply that it will?
Next, let’s examine some specific claims.
“THEY’LL HIRE 87,000 IRS AGENTS!” These hires are mostly support staff, not agents kicking in doors. The IRS currently has 16,000 fewer employees since 2010, and loses 5,000 more annually due to retirements. By 2033, these hires will bring the IRS back to its 2010 staffing levels.
“700,000 AUDITS ON FOLKS MAKING UNDER $75,000!” This figure is the IRS’ case backlog, again due to budget cuts. Typically, these “audits” are one-page letters: “Our records show you made a mistake in your tax filing.” I know, because I got one! (I’d just had knee surgery. Here’s a tax tip: DON’T do your taxes while on OxyContin!) I paid my bill and all was forgiven.
“THIS IS A BUDGET BUSTER!” This bill will reduce federal deficits by $114B (Congressional Budget Office), by auditing individuals making $400,000+. Shockingly, some wealthy folks tend to “fudge” (“cheat” is such a harsh word!) on their returns!
So here’s how we roll in the 24th District … to earn our votes, follow three simple rules:
#1: BE HONEST. We can handle the truth! (With apologies to “A Few Good Men!”).
#2: LISTEN, don’t just talk at us.
#3: Send us a postcard once a year, screaming “The liberals are coming for your guns!” (Be sure to wear camo for your photo!).
Follow these rules, and your reelection will be a “Promise Made” by your new constituents.
Your job: Make HONESTY your “Promise Kept” to us.
JEFF HOFFMAN
Waterloo