To the Editor:
I can't believe the Republican leadership is wholeheartedly believing that President Trump should be found innocent of the charges against him. I don't know if he has the ability to cast a spell over the Republicans in the Senate but it seems like he has them in the palm of his hand.
Unfortunately, Mr. Trump is an egotistic, narcissistic, misogynistic, money-hungry individual. The amazing part of this is that six of his corporations have gone bankrupt under his leadership; if not for his father's money to bail him out, he would not be in the place that he is. He makes it seem as though the U.S. economy is doing so well because of his programs. The top 60 or 61 corporations paid no income tax in 2018, but little of that money created new manufacturing jobs or kept our small- to mid-size farms going.
He also has turned his back on the environment with relaxing the waterways and watershed laws to benefit developers and mining interests plus he has little knowledge about green energy, doesn't even know what a wind turbine does. He also destroyed a national seaside dune preserve in Scotland because it interfered with one of his golf courses there.
The Republican party, back in the 1990s, was hot to trot to impeach then- President Clinton for his moral mistake. What we have today is not only a moral or ethical issue but could be a national security one. To me blackmailing a foreign country that supposedly is an ally to the U.S. is a lot worse than what Mr. Clinton did.
I also can't understand how the Evangelicals and Christians can back Mr. Trump. I don't think that the man who is a lot of people's savior would tolerate what has happened under this individual, so I ask those people WWJD — What would Jesus do?
Also now that the memoir of John Bolton has been released, the Republicans are scrambling to discredit him along with the Democrats.
KEN COOK
Waterloo