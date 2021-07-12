To the Editor:
For those traveling throughout Ontario County, either by residency or visitation, and wishing to learn more about community service groups, twice a year since Sept. 18, 1994, the Canandaigua Rotary Club collects roadside debris along Routes 5&20 between Smith Road (just east of the FLCC campus) and Yautzy Road (near the Steam Pageant grounds). We, like other organizations, voluntarily participate in the NYS-DOT contract program, which consists of numerous projects within the seven-county NYS-DOT Region 4. Locally, our efforts are consistently supported with the help of Greg Trost, DOT permits engineer, and his staff.
Our 27th consecutive year, without ever missing a year of service, has produced an estimated 10,000 pounds (number of bags/weight per bag/twice per year) — or five tons — of discarded debris, including spoiled/fresh food, infested clothing, cash, medical supplies, health related no-nos, auto parts, etc. You name it, we've collected it!
The really good news is that we seem to be collecting less each pickup, telling us that you — the travelers — are taking personal steps to generate greater pride in maintaining a safer, cleaner, disease-free environment while effectively reducing government costs! Of equal importance are those measures taken by this area's homeowners and businesses in keeping their yards, drives and parking lots free of debris, making for ore visually healthy scenery. For your efforts and dedication, we thank each of you!
And although it appears to have take over a quarter century to reflect noteworthy results, we appreciate all the tangible contributions to this worthwhile adventure-endeavor!
Together, we'll somehow fine a way to eventually succed in "Making Quality Happen" while beautifying the roadways in all communities throughout Ontario County.
GEORGE HERREN and RAY MINCER
Adopt-A-Highway Team Leaders
Canandaigua Rotary Club