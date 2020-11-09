To the Editor:
For those traveling within Ontario County, either by residency or visitation, and wishing to learn more about community service groups, twice each year since Sept. 18, 1994, the Canandaigua Rotary Club collects roadside debris along Routes 5&20 between Smith Road (just each of the FLCC campus) and Yautzy Road (near the Steam Pageant grounds). We, like other area groups, voluntarily participate in the NYS-DOT contract program, consisting of some 40 Adopt-A-Highway projects ongoing within its area seven-county Region 4.
Also visualizing the benefits of generational participation, Canandaigua Academy Interact Club members Ossac Colletti, Jexuan Lian Lui, David Lyttle, Olivia Pagliano, Noah Springer and Jay Wah joined us in spite of cool (38 degrees) temperatues, sunshine and early (7:15 a.m.) weekend get up time!
Now entering our 27th consecutive yearly endeavor we've previously collected an estimated four tons of discarded debris, including fresh/spoiled food, infested clothing, medical supplies, cash, health-related no-no's, auto parts, building materials, etc. You name it, we've picked it up.
The really good news is that we're clearly gathering less each session, telling us that you, the travelers, are helping to create a cleaner, safer, disease-free environment, while effectively reducing government costs. Of equal importance are those measures taken by local homeowners and businesses in keeping their yards, drives and parking lots free of debris, making for more visually pleasant scenery. For you "Cleaner Means Greener" practices, we thank you!
And for those yet to be inspired by such laudable examples, we trust you will soon.
Eventually, we'll succeed as a community of those wanting to make quality happen throughout all of Ontario County.
GEORGE HERREN and RAY MINCER
Co-chairs, Adopt-A-Highway team
Canandaigua Rotary Club