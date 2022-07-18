To the Editor:
For those traveling throughout Ontario County, either by residency or visitation, and wishing to learn more about community service groups, twice a year since Sept. 18, 1994, the Canandaigua Rotary Club collects roadside debris along Routes 5&20 between Smith Road (just east of the Finger Lakes Community College campus) and Yautzy Road (near the Steam Pageant grounds). We, like other organizations, voluntarily participate in the NYS-DOT contract-program that consists of numerous projects within the seven-county NYS-DOT Region 4. Locally, our efforts are consistently supported with the help of Greg Trost, DOT Permits Engineer, and his staff.
Our 27th consecutive year, without ever missing a year of service, has produced an estimated (number of bags/weight per bag/twice per year) 10,000 pounds, or 5 tons, of discarded debris, including spoiled/fresh food, infested clothing, cash, medical supplies, health-related no-no’s, auto parts, etc. You name it, we’ve collected it!
The really good news is that we seem to be collecting less each pickup, telling us that you — the travelers — are taking personal steps generate greater pride in maintaining a safer, cleaner, disease-free environment while effectively reducing government costs. Of equal importance are those measures taken by this area’s homeowners and businesses in keeping yards, drives, and parking lots free of debris, making for more visually healthy scenery. For you efforts and dedication, we thank each of you.
And, although it appears to have taken over a quarter-century to reflect noteworthy results, we appreciate all the tangible contributions to this worthwhile adventure-endeavor.
Together we’ll somehow find a way to eventually succeed in “making quality happen” while beautifying roadways in all communities throughout Ontario County.
GEORGE HERREN and RAY MINCER
Adopt-A-Highway Team Leaders
Canandaigua Rotary Club