Canandaigua Rotary thanks all for help in beautifying roadways
To the Editor:
For those relatively new to Ontario County, either by residency or visitation, and wishing to learn more about community service groups, twice each year since Sept. 18, 1994, the Canandaigua Rotary Club collects roadside debris along Routes 5&20 between Smith Road (just east of the FLCC campus) and Yautzy Road (near the Steam Pageant grounds). We, like other area groups, voluntarily participate in the NYS-DOT contract-program that consists of some 40 Adopt-A-Highway projects within their seven-county Region 4.
Our 25-year journey has collected an estimated 4,000 gallons or 55,000 pounds (No. of bags/weight per bag/twice per year) of discarded debris including spoiled/fresh food, infested clothing, cash, medical supplies, health related no-nos, auto parts, etc. You name it, we’ve collected it!
The really good news is that we are definitely gathering less each pickup, telling us that you — the travelers — are taking steps to personally influence and create a safer, cleaner, more disease-free environment while effectively reducing government costs!
Of equal importance are the highly commendable efforts by 5&20 resident homeowners and businesses to keep their yards, drives, parking lots and curbsides free of debris, making for year-round enjoyable highway travel and pleasant scenery.
Although it appears to have taken a long time to reflect progressive results, we thank everyone for your tangible contributions to this worthwhile adventure-endeavor. And for those not yet inspired to follow you examples, we trust they soon will ...
Together, we’ll eventually succeed in “Making Quality Happen” in addressing the beautifying of roadways in all communities throughout Ontario County.
GEORGE HERREN and
RAY MINCER
Co-Chairs, Adopt-A-Highway
Canandaigua Rotary Club