To the Editor:
I grew up in Canandaigua and went through the public school system there, K-12. I have good memories of being a Canandaigua Brave, and still have my old Canandaigua Braves pennant — complete with Indian brave portrait — hanging on a wall in my house.
The Braves should always remain the Braves. The Canandaigua City School District should not take lying down the governor’s recent ham-handed edict and unfunded mandate on mascot name changes. Nor should any other district that could be negatively affected.
There is of course nothing wrong with the Braves nickname. I live near Jamestown, and have been reading about a “controversy” with their Red Raiders nickname for a number of years too. It would be like me complaining about the Minnesota Vikings due to my Scandinavian background. Silly, right?
The Canandaigua Braves should not be made to change their name. The Red Jacket Indians should not be made to change their name. The Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians should never have changed their names. Canandaigua should still be using the iconic Indian brave logo. They should still be using those fun “Wamp-em!” hand towels. Braves fans should adopt the “Tomahawk Chop” war chant that fans of the Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Chiefs, and Florida State Seminoles do. Seems like a fun fan activity to me.
The best course of action for Canandaigua and all such schools would be to go together on a class action lawsuit and sue the governor for flagrantly violating their First Amendment rights to freedom of speech, and for trying to extort a name change out of them by threatening to withhold funding from school children. Also, how many tens of thousands of dollars would it cost taxpayers to have to overhaul gym floors, athletic uniforms, logos, stationary, signage, and all of the rest of it throughout the district?
In America, no entity has the right to tell a school what name they can or cannot use. This is not about being rude to the Indians, it is about our fundamental inviolable rights. And, in my view, it is about pushing back against the metastasizing repellent woke culture in this country. You have to punch back. And not just punch back, but punch back hard. You have to go for the knockout punch.
This is far beyond acceptable behavior by the governor and the state — they are acting like a p.c. mafia — and yet people seem to just be acquiescing as though it is the normal course of things. Are we all brainwashed now?
NEWKIRK L. JOHNSON
Warren, Pennsylvania