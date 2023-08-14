Candidate responds to recent letter writers
To the Editor:
In response to Ron and Nancy Piscitelli’s Letter to the Editor about me, “Schmitter shows his true colors,” first of all, I wish you both would have come down and talked with me. I don’t believe there should be hatred between Democratic Americans and Republican Americans.
At this local level, the major issues that make us choose to be affiliated with one party or another do not come into play. The Democrats thought that I was the best candidate to work toward the good of all Seneca Falls residents. I do have Democratic friends and neighbors who also thought I would be good for Seneca Falls who put signs out in support of me. It is funny that the Piscitellis knew that I had decided to run on both party tickets before I knew.
As to the charge of being a RINO, I don’t know what that is, but if you would like to talk about it in person I would be happy to. If I am elected I will work for every person in Seneca Falls, regardless of their party affiliation. If I am elected and you need my help, feel free to contact me.
FRANK SCHMITTER
Seneca Falls