Cannabis misunderstanding persists but legalization is a win for freedom
To the Editor:
There seems to remain a profound misunderstanding of the psychoactive properties of cannabis, as evidenced by the responses of certain local legislators to its legalization. Some of the expressed concerns are outdated misconceptions, others outright falsehoods.
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow claims,, “There is no way of testing if the drug is in your system.” There absolutely is. Drug tests have existed for decades. Perhaps he means there is no way of testing whether a person is intoxicated at the time, which is also untrue. One must question how such a profoundly ignorant claim can come from someone tasked with legislation.
Assemblyman Phil Palmesano seems to be morally opposed with the substances complete strangers choose to partake of. He makes the claim cannabis legalization will create “long-term risks to public health and safety,” something data shows has absolutely not happened in the 15 states where cannabis has already been safely legalized. He puts his ignorance on full display, however, with the claim that cannabis use leads to the use of heroin and other opioids. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data (whether you trust them or not, they do know quite a bit more on this subject than local legislators) the majority of cannabis users never go on to partake of harder substances, and according to data from Harvard Medical School, cannabis may help with conditions such as dementia, Crohn’s Disease, epilepsy, MS, and numerous other afflictions.
A common theme with these legislators seems to be “Police and prosecutors don’t like it!” Law enforcement claims, again without data to back it up, that cannabis legalization will create a lawless hell-on-Earth. Could it be that police departments are simply furious over no longer having the revenue stream that came with arrests for cannabis possession? Prosecutors especially, whose job is to seal a conviction regardless of actual guilt or innocence, will no longer be able to convict people for the victimless and non-violent “crime” of cannabis use.
For far too long lives have been ruined and peaceful people incarcerated over outright propaganda. Legalization will by no means cure all these ills, but in my humble opinion, it is a win for the people, and a win for freedom.
JOE DICICCO
Romulus