To the Editor:
While Florida's daily tally of new COVID-19 cases is setting records (15,000 etc.), its governor is "hesitant to require mask use" by all residents.
I truly don't know WHY he is hesitant. Unlike lockdowns, closing of venues, etc., there's no obvious trade-off involved in mask wearing — no damage to the economy. Even if masks weren't very effective, I can't imagine that they would do any harm.
I don't think he is up for reelection in 2020, so it doesn't appear to be politically motivated. Possibly he leans toward the herd-immunity approach?
JACK GIFFORD
Phelps