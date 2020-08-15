To the Editor:
Just what our Founding Fathers ordered: An economic political system in which a country's trade and industry are controlled by private owners for profit rather than the state. Wealthy people profit from capitalism.
It is an exploitation of a working class majority for prioritizing profit over social good, natural resources, our environment, and for being an engine of inequality and instability. It is what the Koches, Bezos, and all other billionaires fight for in Congress, not to raise minimum feeral wages to $15 per hour, no health insurance coverage, and if they do, when you get laid off you lose it, no paid vacation, no sick time or maternity leave.
But these people pay no taxes. their CEOs make millions, and to add insult to injury, Mich McConnell tells us we are getting $1,200. We are not getting anything that we already did not pay with our taxes. Capitalism is when all our spineless government's so-called leaders get hefty retirements, and health insurance for life. Capitalism is when they can get rid of unions.
Ironically it was the unions that gave us our middle class citizens. This is also going by the wayside. Capitalism is great, but it's too bad, they take it from all of us, to keep them richer. We are told that we are the richest country in the world. So why is it that other developed countries' citizens live better, with a month's payed vacation, full health insurance coverage, no matter who you are, complete childcare, maternity leave for six months, and paid. Could it be that all the golf players have to pay the same dues to the club?
We have a lot to learn from other countries as far as how to take care of all our working American people, to live better lives that will benefit all of us. Our capitalism needs some major changes to save America and not just for the rich.
JOSEPH NEVES
Phelps