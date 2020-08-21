CARES Act provision a call for self-reflection
To the Editor:
Everyone’s talking about a stimulus plan and the $600 weekly benefits for unemployed workers. As one FLT reader noted, “They should have given everyone exactly what they were making prior. No more and no less.” As we hotly debate giving folks $600, something else has escaped our notice.
The 2020 CARES Act also expanded deductions for pass-through businesses. PTBs allow small-business owners to avoid double taxation, as corporations and as individuals. However, PTBs can also be structured as complex, overlapping entities to shield otherwise taxable earnings.
So what? So, the CARES Act’s new PTB credits will enable the 43,000 wealthiest Americans to receive $1.6 million EACH (Forbes.com, 4/27/20). Sure beats a $600 check!
In 1918, a returning WWI veteran observed, “Poor people never ask for an explanation of all they have to put up with … They hate one another, and content themselves with that.” A century later, we Reds and Blues still “content ourselves to hate one another.” While we noisily rant in the streets and on Facebook, there are others — let’s call them “Greens” — who quietly slip away to consult with their financial advisors.
This is not a cry for class warfare but a call to self-reflection, much as the prophet Amos called out the greed of ancient Israel. Some 43,000 Americans need to ask, “Do I really need an extra $1.6 million to get through these tough times?” The rest of us should ask, “Can I love my neighbor who wears a MAGA hat, or sports a Black Lives Matter T-shirt … or pocketed a $600 check?”
JEFF HOFFMAN
Waterloo