To the Editor:

I am a cashier at Wegmans. When this pandemic first presented its problems in our area, my first thoughts were to help as much as I could. My family stepped up right away and convinced me that I was one of the elderly and most at risk for picking up the coronavirus. I had to agree and have been home ever since.

I have to say, the ones who have stayed on the front end of any grocery store should be considered another front line of battling this invisible enemy. They are the ones in closest contact with customers. They deserve enormous amounts of credit.

SHEILA CRANDON

Lyons