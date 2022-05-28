To the Editor:
Recently, the Catholic Church denied the Sacraments/Communion to Rep. Nancy Pelosi, calling her “grave evil” because she supports a woman’s right to choose.
Is this the same Catholic Church that secretly continued to support clergy who were known child molesters, and actually allowed them to continue serving Communion to the very people they molested, and the families of those communities; oh, and then declared bankruptcy in an attempt to avoid paying victims their fair share in damages?
That is “grave evil."
PETER Y. PONTIUS
Waterloo