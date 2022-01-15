To the Editor:
On the morning news recently, Channel 5 reported that an Indian woman with a knife stabbed one of the Cayuga Nation police in the leg. According to the report, there was a dispute over who owns a certain property.
Another day, the "faction," those that are at war with Clint Halftown, had a meeting down the road from me at that house that has a shed with a little marijuana for sale on the lower lake spur; about 10 or 15 cars were there.
Another morning, driving by that newly opened gas station on Bayard, I noticed it was all closed down, boarded up, Cayuga Nation cops surrounding it.
I got to thinking: How does the United States deal with nations that we deem need some guidance because they affect us in a negative way? We sanction them in some way, right? I think we need to intervene in this Cayuga Nation Civil War that is going on in our neighborhood. We have a right to a free and peaceful country (including neighborhood and town). We need to hold them accountable as to how they conduct their Nation's business, especially when it directly affects our nation's citizens, before somebody really gets hurt!
BILL McHALE
Seneca Falls