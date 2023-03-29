Celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility Friday
To the Editor:
Friday, March 31, is International Transgender Day of Visibility, a day to elevate and celebrate the voices of transgender and gender non-conforming members of our communities. Check out more at https://bit.ly/2GS5Z53.
“Trans people are extraordinary, strong, intelligent, persistent and resilient. We have to be.” — Sage Grace Dolan-Sandrino
Most Americans know transgender individuals from the media, not from personal encounters. Through the media, journalistic, political and religious power structures influence the current narrative about transgender lives. Some promote understanding. Others, for personal or institutional gain, cultivate fear, employ deceit, encourage ignorance, and misrepresent transgender people.
“We are not what other people say we are. We are who we know ourselves to be, and we are what we love. That’s OK.” — Laverne Cox
Transgender and non-binary people are friends, neighbors, family members, co-workers, volunteers, business owners, people of faith, scientists, artists, elected officials, students, teachers, performers, and writers.
“You know, I’m not just a transgender individual, I’m also Jazz. I’m a soccer player, I’m an artist, I love to be creative. I am a representative in my class office. I’m on the varsity soccer team, I am going to do tennis later in the year. I’m in the Gay-Straight Alliance and the Jewish Student Connection, as well.” — Jazz Jennings
On International Transgender Day of Visibility, we create awareness about transgender and gender non-conforming people. Let’s also make visible our individual and collective support. Let’s center truth, dignity, justice and belonging in the cultural narrative about transgender lives.
ANNE KIEFER
Penn Yan