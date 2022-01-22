To the Editor:
Even though we have just celebrated the holiday seasons of Christmas, Hannukah, and Kwanzaa, our zeal is muted muted by the stories of those around us who are shot and killed for wearing a hoodie, for praying in a synagogue, for protesting injustice, or for just jogging in the wrong places. It is great to express joy in giving our children and grandkids Legos, but how can we be joyous when others around us are dying because of bigotry? How can we celebrate the birth of Jesus when Jews are still assaulted for the ambiguous crime of causing his death? How can we soon celebrate the life and ultimate death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the hands of one influenced by the passion against him by the FBI?
We are preyed upon by shallow explanations in the news of the reasons for this mayhem, but the fact remains that the cause of this is embedded in our culture. We are told there is a dramatic uptick in violence caused by unemployment, by racial injustice, by the ingrained lawlessness of certain populations, by social unrest, by Donald Trump, etc. We are told that the racist motivation for violence was much lower in the '80s and '90s. But looking at history, which so many of us want to ignore, I believe that the present level of racially motivated crime is the norm and that recent relatively calm decades were the outliers. African Americans have been outcast since 1619, Muslims have experienced violence for eons, Jews have been the recipients of violence and annihilation for over 4,000 years as originally documented in the Bible.
Chief Justice John Roberts used the false, naive concept that we are in a post-racist society to explain the destruction of the Voting Rights Act. New Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett agreed with a nod when Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) stated his pride that there is no racism in this country. The effects of redlining are denied. The murder of those protesting for Black lives was declared legal. The assault in a Jewish synagogue that led to the death of four people by machete was not even reported in the news. Muslims have been attacked ever since 9/11. Hispanics have been so marginalized that those trying to be politically correct have declared that they are now called Latinx, when only 2% of them accept that term.
We continue to marginalize, murder, and destroy entire populations of our fellow community members. Those of us who are not victims claim that history does not count, that scars are not formed by all these events. Yes, it must be a beautiful thing to go to services and to celebrate in traditional ways whatever your religious beliefs, but it is time to pray for understanding.
JOHN L. GHERTNER, MD
Sodus