To the Editor:
Despite all the QAnon hysteria, babies aren't even being stolen let alone eaten. If you exclude family members, the total number of babies kidnapped in the U.S. in the past 38 years is 235. Babies are dying, but the real problem with our infant mortality rate is a Third World healthcare system. We are not the worst nation in the OECD, but we are shamefully 33rd out of 36 nations.
The death rate of our babies is even more shocking among African Americans. As high as our death rate for White babies is, a Black baby is an even more shockingly 2.3 times likely to die. Institutional racism once again.
Recently, New Yorkers gathered in Albany to lobby the legislature for passage of the New York Health Act. If you can't join in protesting the system that is actually killing our babies, please at least phone the governor and your legislators and demand an end to this nightmare. There is no greater Hell than burying a baby. Prayer is important; it can move us to action. Details are available at https://www.nyhcampaign.org/
TOM BULGER
Canandaigua