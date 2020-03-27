Center of Concern food pantry still open
To the Editor:
It is with an abundance of caution that we have decided to temporarily close the thrift store portion of The Geneva Center of Concern. With the COVID-19 virus being a serious concern, we need to do our best to protect our vulnerable volunteer population. We believe that, by reducing the foot traffic into our store, we are helping to do our part to reduce the potential virus impact in our community. During this time, we will not be able to accept donations of clothing and household items.
However, the food pantry remains open during normal hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.), and we will be ramping up our efforts to provide emergency food to our neighbors in Geneva in need. Although our usual pantry service will be changed somewhat, allowing for minimal personal contact, our dedicated volunteers will be on location, bagging food prior to client arrival as requested. We will be handing it to clients at the pantry entry or will carry the food packages to your vehicle.
We expect our food supplies to go quickly. We would greatly appreciate donations of non-perishable items, so we can continue to offer quality foods to all who ask for our help. In addition, if you have free time, we would appreciate new volunteers, as several of our people have had to take a break being considered in the high-risk group.
We are often asked for suggestions for foods to donate, but please keep in mind that everything is welcome. We regularly stock the following: hearty canned soups, pasta sauce and pasta, boxed macaroni & cheese, peanut butter & jelly, canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables, cereal and granola bars.
Thank you for your continued support of our efforts and for your understanding with what we think is the best way to handle the current situation we all face. We hope to re-open our Thrift Store by the first of April, a decision which will be finalized based on the restrictions placed on us by the COVID-19 virus concerns.
CHERYL H. TOOR
Director, Geneva
Center of Concern, Inc.