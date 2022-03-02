Center of Concern thanks all donors
To the Editor:
Dear friends, look what you did in 2021!
This past year has found the Center of Concern very busy in “our little corner of the world!”
With your help, our pantry volunteers served 4,643 Geneva families (totaling 12,126 individuals) with emergency food, an increase of 15% over last year. Since the pandemic began, our consumers’ need for emergency food has risen by 40%.
We gave nine scholarships to deserving college-bound students in the local community, as well as helping several Geneva juniors and seniors pay the fee for their SAT and ACT exams.
Operation Merry Christmas helped almost 700 individuals with a full holiday meal, and parents selected new gifts for their children from birth to age 18.
Geneva rallied around the need for emergency food: Bags, boxes, cases and truckloads were brought in during the fall months, giving us a wonderfully filled warehouse as well as freezers stocked with a variety of meat.
In November, we brought pantry consumers back inside, after more than a year of serving food through an open warehouse door, although we continue to work in a safe mode in terms of masking and distancing. This move makes for a much cozier experience for all during these cold winter months.
Our thrift store continues to shine with great items just waiting to find new homes; purchases made in the store help to fund our pantry. We greatly appreciate your continued donations of clothing, household items and children’s toys.
This coming June, the Center of Concern celebrates its 50th anniversary of serving the community! Having learned through the pandemic the need for more space for daily pantry operations, we’re excited to be announcing the expansion of our food pantry! Not only will this addition encompass the increase of emergency food requests, it will give us ample space to display the large quantity of fresh produce and breads we receive throughout the year within a comfortable service area, while keeping people “shopping” at a safe distance.
Every year, numerous individuals, businesses, schools, churches and organizations donate funds toward our efforts, and we thank you all for your continued support of our mission “To provide services while promoting dignity, respect and self-empowerment.” Because of you, we’ve been able to keep our pantry very well stocked and our thrift store filled with quality treasures. Because of our dedicated volunteers, we’ve been able to keep The Center moving ever forward. Your generosity keeps us motivated.
Neighbors helping neighbors … we thank you all. We are truly blessed!
CHERYL H. TOOR
Director
Geneva Center of Concern