Center of Concern thanks community, volunteers
To the Editor and all our Friends:
On March 16, we closed the thrift store at The Center of Concern, due to the impending health care crisis. However, the food pantry never “skipped a beat,” opening again on the following day in emergency mode and remaining open during our regular hours, thanks to a small group of truly amazing volunteers. Knowing that we had lost our source of income, we were concerned about stocking our pantry.
However, once again our friends and neighbors both in Geneva and surrounding communities came to our rescue! Over the past several months, you have kept us well-stocked with food and funding, allowing for a healthy selection of quality food for those needing our help. Your support kept our “COVID Crew” masked and motivated!
While the thrift store was closed for shopping, some amazing things were happening inside. Another small group of volunteers were cleaning, painting, building and rearranging the entire store. Floors were scrubbed, sanitized and polished to a high sheen; sunshine was pouring in sparkling windows. Shelves were washed, new items priced and clothing sized and hung in anticipation of our opening. Little did we know it would take several months before we were ready to receive our shoppers.
However, we’re proud and pleased to say “The Shop at Avenue D” reopened on Monday, Aug. 3 with masked shoppers smiling with their eyes — thanking us for being available to serve the community of Geneva with quality clothing, household and gift items at minimal cost or to be given to those in need.
We are happily taking donations again; everything we do stays here, helping your neighbors, either with food or items they can’t otherwise afford.
KUDOS GENEVA! This is our 49th year serving your community, because of you!
CHERYL H. TOOR, Director
Geneva Center of Concern, Inc.