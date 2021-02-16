To the Editor:
Look what you did in 2020!
Wasn't it an interesting year? Despite a continuing worldwide pandemic and closing the thrift store for several months, the Geneva Center of Concern did some amazing things.
With your help, our pantry volunteers served 4,051 Geneva families (totaling 10,968 individuals) with emergency food, an increase of 25% over 2019.
We gave four scholarships to deserving college-bound students, as well as helping several Geneva juniors and seniors pay the fee for their SAT and ACT exams.
Operation Merry Christmas helped 823 individuals with holiday meals and gifts, an increase of 90 people.
We learned new ways of operating to keep our volunteers and consumers safe and comfortable. On March 17, we moved into “emergency mode” in the pantry, pre-bagging non-perishable foods and adding fresh foods and meats based on family size when volunteers greeted consumers at the door. Caregivers and senior apartment managers often called in food needs, and would pick up a number of families’ food to be delivered to their door.
We worked with the City of Geneva’s COVID Task Force and added fresh milk and additional produce to our consumers’ food bags regularly.
Working within restricted guidelines, additional assistance to include clothing and household items, as well as personal supplies was given, often picked up by friends and church members of those in need, or dropped at the homes by a volunteer.
With schools and businesses closing, donors were looking for creative ways to help. We became the “mask hub” for Geneva; anyone in need was able to pick up some wonderfully creative homemade masks. One family set up a food network on their front porch; people placed food in bins and it was brought to us. At holiday time we received a wonderful influx of meat — with many people giving up their own “food gifts” to help others. Instead of buying gifts, people donated funds and gift cards in honor of family and friends.
While our thrift store was closed, we deep cleaned, painted, rearranged and upgraded some unused space for additional storage. In early August we opened to greet our masked customers with a fresh new look.
Every year, numerous individuals, businesses, schools, churches and organizations donate funds toward our efforts, and we thank you all for your continued support of our mission “To provide services while promoting dignity, respect and self-empowerment.” Because of you, we’ve been able to keep our pantry very well stocked. Because of our dedicated volunteers, we’ve been able to keep the Center moving ever forward. Your generosity keeps us motivated.
Neighbors helping neighbors … we thank you all. We are truly blessed!
CHERYL H. TOOR, Director
Geneva Center of Concern