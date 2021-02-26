Changing parties to help return GOP to party of Lincoln
To the Editor:
Thanks for printing the letter from Christine Hoffman, secretary of the local chapter of the League of Women Voters, as she reminded me of the impending deadline for changing my party for elections. I was able to change mine from Democrat to Republican by going to the Department of Motor Vehicles website. This will make me eligible to vote in the next Republican Party Primary.
My goal in doing so is to help the Republican Party recognize that, even though the only legal qualifications for President are being born in American and 35 years of age, a political party has a responsibility to nominate people for high office who are competent and have demonstrated some experience by holding an elective office.
To help the Republican Party to nominate the most qualified person, I would encourage all Democrats, especially those in Ontario County, to change to the Republican Party and become eligible to vote in Republican primaries. I just did it. It’s easy and the deadline for registration, Feb. 12, reminded me of President Abraham Lincoln, founder of the Republican Party. He would have understood the merit in all of Christine’s priorities.
Abraham Lincoln’s election also incited the terrorists who wanted to keep slavery as a fact of life and vital to their economic existence.
Lincoln was devoted to a united, free and Democratic Republic. We need the Republican Party to turn back to the values of Lincoln and away from the values of Jefferson Davis.
When the U.S. returns to a two-party system with nominees united in pursuing the same goals, I will feel safe enough to return to registering as a Democrat.
DAN McGRATH
Clifton Springs