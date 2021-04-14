To the Editor:
It sickens me when I hear sexual harassment charges being lodged against our Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He is a very good, decent, hard-working, and intelligent person whom I admire more so after seeing him on TV covering the pandemic.
There should be a law stating a certain time period wherein a person who feels he/she has been harassed, etc., can come forward. After that, the statute of limitations would run out and the accusing parties should not be able to bring charges against a person or persons, in this case, a governor.
The time period should be one year in an office situation. We cannot let people who may have been harassed to come forward 20 years (plus or minus) after the occurrence and bring forth charges. This is not right. These accusers should just leave their place of employment.
JEANNE M. URBAN
Vestal