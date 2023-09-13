CACFL director looks forward to offering more
To the Editor:
I am honored to be writing this message as the Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes. Our community and staff have been exceptionally welcoming and eager for me to fit into this new role. I am honored to be the leader of such an amazing organization that does exceptional work advocating for child victims of abuse. I believe it is extremely important for you to know what an amazing team and family we have here at CACFL.
The covid pandemic presented new sets of challenges for our community and especially our agency. As we entered the pandemic, we were forced to adapt the work we do to ensure we continued to be available for children. Throughout the pandemic, we continued to shift to ensure our expectations were nothing less than the best. It was not a time to sit idle — it was a time to pivot and move forward providing the necessary services to our community. Our team never skipped a beat. We quickly worked together and made sure that children and families were able to receive the best possible support and services.
As we start to move out of the pandemic, the community has been again faced with new sets of challenges. Although 2023 has been a year of major changes, it has also been a year of re-energizing our teams. The Child Advocacy Center has been busy engaging with the community and continuing to enhance the important work we do. Our Education Specialists have been busy working with our multi-disciplinary teams to ensure we allow for the best possible education opportunities.
The end of the year is fast approaching, and we are focusing on the positive energy. We continue to develop plans for further growth and opportunity, which will bring enhanced services to the children we serve. Our community deserves nothing less than the best.
We will close 2023 by hosting our first in-person gala since the pandemic began.
I look forward to being a catalyst in the continued growth and development of the CACFL. I also look forward to being a strong support for the teams that help the children and families we serve.
ASHLEY DAVOLI
CACFL Executive Director