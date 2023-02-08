Balloon reinforces D.C. dysfunction
To the Editor:
Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene are hysterical over the Chinese spy balloon, accusing Biden of “not protecting our skies.” Hypocrite.
Trump tolerated three Chinese spy balloons and Greene knows it because she was on the intelligence committee. The Biden administration, on the other hand, shot it down when it was over water so that debris would not fall on the people below.
Biden’s national security measures against China, including limits on exporting supercomputer components and chip-making equipment, prove his commitment to hobbling China’s power in the region and in the world. He’s reinforced relationships with key partners in the region, such as Japan, India, Australia, and others to create an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that enhances not only our national security but also our economic competitiveness.
Media attention to the balloon hinders the Biden administration’s efforts against China’s power in the region. And, while we’re on the topic, scientific innovation is the linchpin of our economic strength, so Biden’s microchip investment in Syracuse that brings good jobs to our region is also a matter of national security.
Is everything a talking point for the extreme right? We need clear thinkers in Congress who actually want the government to do its job. It’s a sad situation when Greene is the congressional mouthpiece for Republican foreign policy.
LISA MOORE
South Bristol