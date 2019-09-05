Chipping away at Social Security makes it less valuable
To the Editor:
Republicans and conservatives used to scream “liberal” at Democrats like it was something terrible. The effect of that must have worn off because they now scream “socialism.” I interpret socialism as the government doing something “with you or for you” that otherwise you would have to do for yourself. Examples are public schools, public parks, public roads, public hospitals, the public judicial system with public police departments, public prisons, public water and sewer systems. The list is long even in our basic capitalistic economic system.
But let’s talk about my favorite example of socialism: Social Security.
Social Security was proposed because far too many people were reaching retirement age unable to work but with little or no money saved to live on.
In January 1935, President Roosevelt sent his “Economic Security Bill” to Capitol Hill. After several days of debate, the bill was passed in the House on April 19, 1935. Almost all Republicans in Congress opposed the creation of Social Security.
In 1935, Republican Congressman John Taber said Social Security “is designed to prevent business recovery, to enslave workers, and to prevent any possibility of the employers providing work for the people.”
1939: 75 percent of Republicans in the Senate try to kill legislation providing Social Security benefits to dependents and survivors as well as retired workers.
1950: 79 percent of House and 89 percent of Senate Republicans vote against disability insurance to defeat it.
1956: 86 percent of Republicans in the Senate oppose disability insurance; the program is approved nonetheless.
1964: Republican presidential candidate Barry Goldwater and future president Ronald Reagan both suggested that Social Security be made voluntary.
1977: 88 percent of Republicans in the House and 63 percent in the Senate vote against an increase in the Social Security payroll tax needed to keep the system solvent.
1990s: Efforts to end Social Security took the form of appealing to younger workers to put “their” Social Security insurance payments into the stock market.
2005: A labor-led fight against privatization saved Social Security for the time being.
2006: President George W. Bush, once again, includes privatization of Social Security in his 2007 budget.
No Republican in Congress today would suggested getting rid of Social Security entirely. But they keep chipping away at it by raising the retirement age, making the cost of living formula that applies to it less attractive, and anything they can do under the radar to make it less valuable.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo