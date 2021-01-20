To the Editor:
Geneva Community,
As someone that's participated in the political warring in our community, I'd like to offer an apology to everyone I have spoken to in a violent manner. Events this past year have woken me up to an urgent reality: The division must stop. I'm convinced that we've been programmed to hate each other, an agenda from mainstream media, funded by the wealthy. Community members are not the enemy, but the powers that constantly manipulate us, from both right and left. There is truth and ego in both sides, with everyone bringing their individual circumstances when deciding their position.
We tell ourselves, "We would never do that!," but we most likely would, as there have been social experiments that indicate this to be true. The media bombards us daily with fear, in order to control and distract us. We blame each other, instead of those who have the real power and resources. This results in us battling for narrative and cherry-picking our way through the endless bombardment of hypocritical measures. We see what we hate about ourselves in others, and quickly become the very thing we dislike.
Both sides have more in common than we think, but being so programmed to hate and subscribe to the "good-guy, bad-guy" mentality, we don't see it. The Right is justified in their fear of communism; why are they not being listened to? If the Left says the police abuse their power, is it so hard to find out why? We are operating in a cult mentality anymore and refuse to investigate anything we don't like. We know there is cheating in every election, that censorship is wrong, but then ignore it when it happens to someone we dislike? What is happening right now is dangerous and happening at the hands of mega-industry, not your neighbor.
We're told "individualism is selfish," but fail to see that as individuals we've been disempowered to the core. You cannot have a healthy collective with disempowered individuals. I see a toxic martyrdom making a weak collective. Industry owns the collective ... big tech, pharma, fossil fuels, weapons, etc. This 1% benefits a great deal from our division and over-dependence on them. I have no intention of doing anything to please the 1%. I choose you over them, every time. I'm done with the hate ... if I can do it, anyone can.
TRICIA MEANEY
Geneva