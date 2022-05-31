Cirencione: honest, ethical, down to earth
To the Editor:
In this year’s election for Ontario County sheriff, in my opinion there is only one worthwhile choice: David Cirencione.
Being a lifelong resident of Ontario County, I’ve known David for years on a personal and professional level and know him to be as honest, ethical and down to earth as could be. He’s exactly the kind of hardworking person who should be serving a leadership role in charge of keeping our community’s residents safe.
I’m definitely voting for David Cirencione in the 2022 Republican Primary Election and strongly encourage every other Ontario County Republican to do the same!
JOHN CAPOZZI
Geneva