Cirencione is the right choice for sheriff
To the Editor:
I’ve never written a letter to the editor before, but I felt compelled to put pen to paper for this one because I feel so strongly that Dave Cirencione needs to be elected as sheriff.
I have served as a volunteer firefighter for many years and personally know the sacrifices that it takes and the risks to life and limb that come with the territory. Dave has served alongside us a fellow volunteer firefighter for three decades. He has risked his life entering burning buildings and helped our fellow citizens after they lost everything … and that’s just his work as a firefighter. It doesn’t even count his work for two decades with the sheriff’s office.
Experience, dedication, courage and heart. Dave has it all. Vote Cirencione for sheriff!
THEODORE SMITH Sr.
Seneca
Smith is a retired career firefighter for the city of Geneva, a 53-year member of the Geneva Fire Department’s Hydrant Hose Co. No. 1.